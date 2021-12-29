xml:space="preserve">
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year

Chris Eagle Hawk of Rockville, who is a member of the Ogalala Sioux and Lakota tribes, performs a traditional duck and dive dance at the Native American festival which was held at the East Columbia branch of the Howard County public library today. November 6, 2021
(Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

Dec 29, 2021
As the year comes to a close, we take a second look at 2021 with our annual Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year.
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Sophie Cipolla takes a selfie with her Glenelg teammates following the team's 1-0 win over Hereford during the MPSSAA Class 2A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Searches the stands for a familiar face after reaching her seat during the graduation ceremony for Oakland Mills High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Theresa Lai of Fulton holds a signs as she take part during a rally against racism towards Asians at the Columbia Lakefront on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Howard goalie Rachel Murphy makes a save on a shot by Marriotts Ridge's Ella Walchko during a field hockey game at Marriotts Ridge High School on March 31. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media in a parking garage of the Mall in Columbia, outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Chris Eagle Hawk of Rockville, who is a member of the Ogalala Sioux and Lakota tribes, performs a traditional duck and dive dance at the Native American festival which was held at the East Columbia branch of the Howard County public library today. November 6, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, shows off his Scorpions jersey, as he wins the 2021 Boys 2A Maryland State Cross Country Championship, Saturday November 13, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Six year old Rogue Turnbull of Columbia, left, greets Mermaid Kira at the Howard County Pride Festival at Symphony Woods this afternoon. October 9, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
River Hill's #22, Madeline Vasilios, is hugged by her teammates after scoring River Hill's only goal. Field hockey game between Glenelg and River Hill, Monday March 29, 2020 at Glenelg High School. Glenelg won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Melissa Schmitt, an elementary school teacher and parent, is seen in her car, as she gets ready to partake in a protest with fellow union members with the Howard County Education Association, wanting to delay when to return to in-person instruction inside school buildings, at the Howard High on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The caravan of several hundred cars drove to the Howard County Board of Education building to bring attention to their wishes. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Wilde Lake cheerleaders perform stunts during a football game against Atholton at Wilde Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Jordan Dumas, left, takes a selfie with classmates A'aniya Alexander and Anela James, right, prior to the graduation ceremony for Oakland Mills High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
2-1/2 year-old Rosalina Polanco of Ellicott City, picks a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. Mary's A-Maze-ing-Pumpkins at Mary's Land Farm in Ellicott City, Sunday October 24, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Keshawn Epps smiles as he is embraced by a family member on stage, receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony for Oakland Mills High School's Class of 2021 at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Marriotts Ridge and Howard field hockey players are seen in the fog during an overtime period of a game at Marriotts Ridge High School on March 31. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Bary (ck) Marte sprays down the seating area. Merriweather Post Pavilion which reopened for live events over July Fourth weekend after being closed all last year due to COVID. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Marriotts Ridge teammates celebrate as they are presented the championship trophy following their win over C. Milton Wright during the Class 3A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Glenelg players are introduced before a football match between Oakland Mills and Glenelg. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
River Hill's Claire Slade, left, tries to stop the progress of Arundel's Madison Barber during the MPSSAA Class 3A field hockey state championship at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
9 year-old Eden Cruz of Baltimore City, jumps the tires in the Kids Play Area on Adventure Alley. Mary's A-Maze-ing-Pumpkins at Mary's Land Farm in Ellicott City, Sunday October 24, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
An interior view looking through the second storey roof of one of the iconic pyramids during a short program celebrating fifty years of the opening of the Mall in Columbia Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
An interior view looking through the second storey roof of one of the iconic pyramids during a short program celebrating fifty years of the opening of the Mall in Columbia Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Howard Lions' 2nd baseman, #17, Erin Smith, just misses on a shallow fly ball. Reservoir vs Howard Softball Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Howard High School. Reservoir defeated Howard, 3-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
River Hill's Tyler Della Noce delivers to a Reservoir batter during a one-hit complete game shutout 3-0 win at Reservoir High School on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
The Venetian Carousel runs on the second floor level during a short program celebrating fifty years of the opening of the Mall in Columbia Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
The Venetian Carousel runs on the second floor level during a short program celebrating fifty years of the opening of the Mall in Columbia Sat., Sept. 18, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Marriotts Ridge opened practices for their fall athletics season Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
A Diamondback Terrapin is seen in its tank in a classroom at the Howard County Conservancy's Nature Preschool at the Belmont Manor and Historic Park on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
The Kangaroo Kids, a youth jump rope team practice at the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City. Nine members have been chosen to perform in the Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Left to Right) Jenna Meek, Elliott City; Emma Breznak, Catonsville; Cassie Baldwin, Columbia; Isla Gleeson, Ellicott City; Mason Meek, UMD, Ellicott City; Foster Sariscak, Columbia; and John Moses, Sykesville. (Not pictured: Evelyn Smallidge, Quinnipiac University; and Michael Laper, San Diego State.) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Fans run onto the court and join the Reservoir Volleyball team in celebration after defeating Howard in 5 games, 3-2 to grab a share of the county championship with Howard High School. Volleyball match between Howard and Reservoir High School at Howard High School, Thursday October 21, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Glenelg coach Steve Tiffany celebrates with Todd Calhoun as he heads for home after hitting a 2-run home run during a baseball game at Atholton High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Abigail Nelson, 11, of Westminster washes pigs to be used in the junior showmanship program during opening day of the 75th Annual Howard County Fair in West Friendship on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Howard's Ryan Anderson slides across home plate, scoring a run before Centennial catcher Qwynn Ahearn can handle a throw to the plate during a baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Long Reach's Emma Koech hits an approach shot to the 12th hole during the first day of competition in the 3A/4A state golf championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Students assemblefor their processional at graduation. Glenelg's Class of 2021 High School graduation at Merriweather Post Pavilion Thursday June 3, 2021 (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Four-year-old Stella Heavin, right, and her sister Sloane, 8, make snow angels together in the snow by Morning Glory Court in Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Reservoir players end up piled on top of each other as they celebrate their 3-1 win over Huntingtown during the final of the Class 3A volleyball state championship at Harford Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Corner kick save, Marriotts Ridge's #8, Robert Groman saves a potential goal with a header to clear the ball in the 2nd half. Boys soccer game between Marriotts Ridge and River Hill March 23, 2021 at River Hill High School, River Hill won 4-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
The sunflowers are reflected in the sunglasses worn by Christine Cherry of Baltimore City at the Clarksville Sunflower Festival at Mary's Land Farm. There are 17 varieties of sunflowers with staggered blooming periods to prolong the festival, which runs on weekends through August 29. In addition to five acres of sunflowers, the festival offers food trucks, live music and farm animals on the sustainable farm. August 15, 2021 p13 (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
A view of the midway carnival at the Howard County Fair in West Friendship on Sunday, August 8, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Glenelg's baseball player Andrew Johnson at the school on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
160 Nick Muchiran of Mt. Hebron defeats Garin Jeng of River Hill by major decision (15-2) Mt Hebron vs. River Hill wrestling at Mt Hebron High School, Tuesday December 7, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Reservoir #3, Breyonna Young makes a diving save to return service in game 2. Howard County tournament quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and Glenelg volleyball Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Reservoir High School. Reservoir won the match 2-0. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year
Blake Levin, 12, of Sykesville waits his turn in the ring with his 3-year-old Irish Doodle "Blaze" in the 4H & FFA Canine Show, during opening day of the 75th Annual Howard County Fair in West Friendship on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)
