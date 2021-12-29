2021 Howard County Times / Columbia Flier Pictures of the Year | PHOTOS

Melissa Schmitt, an elementary school teacher and parent, is seen in her car, as she gets ready to partake in a protest with fellow union members with the Howard County Education Association, wanting to delay when to return to in-person instruction inside school buildings, at the Howard High on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The caravan of several hundred cars drove to the Howard County Board of Education building to bring attention to their wishes. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)