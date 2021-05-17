Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City | PHOTOS

This is an area for day-campers to play Gaga Ball. Gaga is a fast paced, high energy sport played in an octagonal pit. The more players the better! Dubbed a kinder gentler version of dodge ball, the game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running, and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)