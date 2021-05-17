xml:space="preserve">
Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City | PHOTOS

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City | PHOTOS

May 17, 2021
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City, announced recently that they were selling the camp.
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Clementine Peterson Activity Center at Camp Ilchester. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Open field used for camping or day camps. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
The camp grounds has an Amphitheter and Archery. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
The camp grounds has an Amphitheter. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
The camp grounds has Archery. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
This is an area for day-campers to play Gaga Ball. Gaga is a fast paced, high energy sport played in an octagonal pit. The more players the better! Dubbed a kinder gentler version of dodge ball, the game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running, and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
This is an area for day-campers to play Gaga Ball. Gaga is a fast paced, high energy sport played in an octagonal pit. The more players the better! Dubbed a kinder gentler version of dodge ball, the game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running, and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A nature trail loops around the property for campers. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
There are two Primative Sites (non-c;eared camping sites in the woods) on the property. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A fire pit at one of the Primative Sites. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
An Out-House at one of the Primative Sites. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A nature trail loops around the property for campers. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
The open field is used for camping or day camps. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Several bat ghouses are on the property. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Several bird houses (including this one for a barn owl) are on the property. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
This Lorax was carved into a stump using a chain saw by Evelyn Mogren, Wood Carver and is tucked away in the woods near the road. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
This Totum pole was carved into a stump using a chain saw by Evelyn Mogren, Wood Carver, to celebrate the Scouts' 100 years. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
A sign is engulfed by a tree. The Girl Scouts have benn on this property since the 40's. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Clementine Peterson Activity Center at Camp Ilchester. Girl Scouts of Central Maryland - Camp Ilchester announced recently that they were selling the camp. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
