Most of the results are in for Columbia Association board of directors and village elections

Partial results are in for the Columbia Association board of directors and village elections, which took place last weekend. Most members serve two-year terms on the CA board and village boards, with the exception of Hickory Ridge, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake representatives, who serve one-year terms.
Terms for those elected begin Saturday.
The Columbia Association is both a homeowners association that serves more than 100,000 residents and a membership organization with almost 60,000 members. Lakey Boyd, a strategic analysis consultant for a company she founded in Alabama, will begin a four-year term as CA president on Saturday as well, replacing Milton Matthews, who is leaving after two terms. Boyd was selected earlier this month by the CA’s board of directors among 80 applicants after a nationwide search.
The winners of the 2021 CA board of directors elections were: Richard Boulton (Dorsey’s Search), Jessamine Duvall (Hickory Ridge), Shari Zaret (Kings Contrivance), Janet Evans (Long Reach), Renée Freal DuBois (River Hill) and Christine Marie Horn (Wilde Lake).
The seats from Harper’s Choice, Owen Brown and Town Center were not up for election this year, while the result of Oakland Mills’ CA board seat election will be finalized Friday or Saturday, according to the CA’s website.
Dorsey’s Search
CA board: Richard Boulton, 102; Marlon Brown, 89.
Village board: No one ran for the village board, so incumbent members will continue in their roles.
Harper’s Choice
Village board: The election was uncontested, so all three candidates were elected: Arthur Brody, Joel Hurewitz and Debra Erica Warner.
Hickory Ridge
CA board: Jessamine Duvall, 583; Tradd Ritchey, 211.
Village board: Out of 12 candidates, the top five were elected: Lisa Dean, 753; Debra McPherson, 746; Kristine Amari, 716; Skye Anderson, 613; Janssen Evelyn, 554.
Kings Contrivance
CA board: Shari Zaret, 186; Broderick Young, 153.
Village board: Out of five candidates, the top four were elected: Barbara Seely, 274; John Woodson, 264; Ferzana Havewala, 237; Fred Niziol, 207.
Long Reach
CA board: Janet Evans, 392; Adam Herson, 177.
Village board: Out of two candidates, the top two were elected: Nina Basu, 530; Reginald T. Avery, 499.
Oakland Mills
CA board: Results will be finalized Friday or Saturday.
Village board: The election was uncontested, so all six candidates were elected: Rebecca Bryant, Jonathan Edelson, Lynn-Steven Engelke, William R. McCormack Jr., Rena Ross and Warren Wortman.
Owen Brown
Village board: The election was uncontested, so all three candidates were elected: Mae Beale, Brad Butler and Robert Golibersuch.
River Hill
CA board: Renée Freal DuBois, 245.
Village board: Out of three candidates, the top three were elected: Eric M. Greenberg, 188; Matthew R. Levine, 161; Dipper Wettstein, 129.
Town Center
Village board: The election was uncontested, so all four candidates were elected: Joel Broida, Dean Dworkin, Lynn Foehrkolb and Clara Pino.
Wilde Lake
CA board: Christine Marie Horn, 166; William L. Santos, 157; Steven Michael Campbell, 108.
Latest Columbia
Village board: The election was uncontested, so both candidates were elected: Laura Torres and Kevin McAliley.