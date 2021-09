Busboys and Poets owner, Andy Shallal, works on a portion of the mural he is creating. The theme of this mural is "I Dream A World" by Harlem Poet 1941 Langston Hughes, who's picture he is hanging. Soon to open in Columbia (Oct. 10) is the largest location of "Busboys and Poets." Owner Andy Shallal creates the unique mural at each of his locations. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)