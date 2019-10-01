Advertisement Advertisement Columbia Howard County Maryland ‘The Bodyguard’ at Toby’s Dinner Theatre Oct 01, 2019 | 6:51 PM “The Bodyguard” runs through Nov. 3 at Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road in Columbia. Next Gallery PHOTOS Out of the Darkness Walk 2019 Advertisement Columbia Columbia Redistricting Hearing - Region Two Sep 24, 2019 Main Street Music Fest Open Mic Night Columbia walk held in protest of Howard County school redistricting plan Oakdale Estate My Festival of India Festival Food Preparations New Howard student member of the board