Crowd gathers in Columbia to protest police brutality, death of George Floyd

A large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the AMC Columbia 14 movie theater on Tuesday afternoon to participate in a march and vigil to “honor George Floyd and all the victims of police brutality,” according to organizers.
The group planned to march from The Mall in Columbia to the Columbia Lakefront in a peaceful protest, organized by HoCo For Justice, over the death of Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police last week.
As the group got ready to start its march, signs could be seen reading, “I am not a threat” and “We matter.”
Protesters in Baltimore have gathered since Friday to express their anger over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground by his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Cellphone videos captured Floyd’s pleas of “I can’t breathe,” which has become a common message used on signs and in chants during protests. The Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder.
There was a Black Lives Matter vigil on Sunday at the Gorman Road overpass for Interstate 95 near North Laurel, which included about 50 vehicles in a caravan. Tuesday’s march was expected to draw crowds in at least the hundreds.
This story will be updated.