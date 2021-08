Moje Adeniyi, 10 from Laurel, examines an artifact and looks for clues as to what it might be and it's age at Archaeology Camp. The artifact is part of a wine bottle found in Williamsburg from Revolutionary War.Youth from Howard, Prince George's and Montgomery counties will be digging for artifacts at the site of two historic homes scheduled to be torn down in Laurel. First day of the camp, youth were mapping out the area where they will dig. The camp started at Laurel Historical Society and proceeded to the properties near Pallotti High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)