Animal Welfare Society of Howard County | PHOTOS

Inside the main floor of the residence on the 5-acre property, the space will be renovated as the reception area and some kennels in the house for foster dogs that can not be immediately placed. All of the wood floors have been destroyed by dog urine and must be replaced. Robert Hicks, President and Executive Director Animal Welfare Society shows how bad the conditions are and what needs to be done at the Animal Welfare Society of Howard County in order for it to reopen again. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)