Columbia Howard County Maryland Animal Welfare Society of Howard County | PHOTOS Jul 01, 2021
The door leading to the basement of the residence.
Insde what was the dog kennel building, dog washing station / laundry room / kitchen. Insde what was the dog kennel building, dog washing station / laundry room / kitchen. Some dogs were kept in closets in the residence. The wood floors throughout were destroyed with dog urine and must be replaced. The main floor of the residence will become the reception area and house some kennels for foster dogs not able to be placed immediately. Inside the basement of the residence on the 5-acre property, the space will be renovated as the future clinic.
Some dogs were kept in closets in the residence. The wood floors throughout were destroyed with dog urine and must be replaced. The main floor of the residence will become the reception area and house some kennels for foster dogs not able to be placed immediately. Donations to the shelter were spent on personal items instead of care for the animals.
A "Work Party" is planned (Saturday July 10) for volunteers to help demo and renovate some of the projects in the residence.
Inside what was the the dog kennel room built between the 50's and 60's, the inadequate space had not been renovated to current humane standards. Inside what was the the dog kennel room built between the 50's and 60's, the inadequate space had not been renovated to current humane standards. On the 5-acre property was also a "Bunny Habitat.
A cage sits in the kitchen of the residence where the previous operators housed several dogs throughout the living areas, some in closets of the home.
Reception room in what was the dog kennel building. The dog kennel building is seen from the entrance of the Animal welfare Society of Howard county property.
Inside what was the the dog kennel room built between the 50's and 60's, the inadequate space had not been renovated to current humane standards. The dog kennel building is seen from the entrance of the Animal welfare Society of Howard county property.
Inside the main floor of the residence on the 5-acre property, the space will be renovated as the reception area and some kennels in the house for foster dogs that can not be immediately placed. All of the wood floors have been destroyed by dog urine and must be replaced. Inadequate dog runs at the dog kennel building.
What was the dog kennel building with outdoor dog runs on boths sides og the building was built between the 50's and 60's with inadequate space for current humane standards. At the opposite end of the canine building is "The Cat Room" and "Catio."
At the opposite end of the canine building is the outdoor, partially covered "Catio." Cages line the property.
Some of the outdoor dog runs. Inside the basement of the residence on the 5-acre property, the space will be renovated as the future clinic. Currently, no safely operating HVAC system exists.
The residence on the 5-acre property where former operators houses dogs and other animals in the living spaces, including closets. At the opposite end of the canine building is "The Cat Room" and "Catio." (Balloons were from a recent fundraiser open house.)
Inside the "Catio" at the oposite end of the dog kennel building. On the 5-acre property was also a "Bunny Habitat.
Inside the basement of the residence on the 5-acre property, the space will be renovated as the future clinic. A stack of filthy pet carriers sits in the basement of the residence.
Cages line the property.