McNamara, a 30-year veteran sports reporter, was fatally shot June 28, 2018, at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis where he worked. A Laurel man has pleaded guilty to the shooting, which also killed staff members Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. He is awaiting his trial that will determine whether he is criminally responsible for the attack, Maryland’s version of the insanity defense.