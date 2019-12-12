John McNamara, a devoted sportswriter and reporter for the Capital Gazette, decided more than a decade ago to embark on a journey to write a book about the history of Washington, D.C., basketball.
He made his decision with the help of his wife, Andrea Chamblee.
Last month, Chamblee began a tour for her husband’s book, “The Capital of Basketball: A History of D.C. Area High Schools Hoops.” However, McNamara was not there to witness the unveiling of his masterpiece.
McNamara, a 30-year veteran sports reporter, was fatally shot June 28, 2018, at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis where he worked. A Laurel man has pleaded guilty to the shooting, which also killed staff members Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. He is awaiting his trial that will determine whether he is criminally responsible for the attack, Maryland’s version of the insanity defense.
Chamblee is signing books at the Barnes & Noble at The Mall in Columbia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
To honor her husband’s memory, Chamblee completed the book with the help of David Elfin, who previously co-authored another book with McNamara. McNamara previously wrote two books focusing on University of Maryland athletics.
“The Capital of Basketball” chronicles many of the greatest basketball players to have ever played, including Hall of Famers Dave Bing, E.B. Henderson and Elgin Baylor, according to a news release.
Sunday’s event is free with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.