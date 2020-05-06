American Institutes for Research to purchase Columbia-based analytics firm

The American Institutes of Research announced Tuesday it is acquiring IMPAQ, a Columbia-based policy research and analytics firm.
AIR, a global nonprofit that works with governmental agencies and other organizations, conducts and analyzes research in many areas, including education, health and workforce development, according to a news release. IMPAQ, which has more than 350 employees, also conducts research in those areas while utilizing advanced analytics and technology.
“This transaction brings together two mission-focused organizations with similar values, deep expertise and diverse portfolios of work,” AIR President and CEO David Myers said in statement.
“The leadership and staff of both companies understand the power of generating and using high-quality research and evidence-based practices that contribute to a better, more equitable world, domestically and globally. I look forward to opportunities to bring deeper perspectives and experience to the challenges facing society today and in the future.”
AIR, founded in 1946, has more than 1,000 employees and is based in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit has offices in North Bethesda, Chicago and Arlington, Virginia, among several other locations including international. IMPAQ, which formed as a private company in 2001, also has offices in Washington, D.C., Oakland, Boston, Seattle and Neptune, New Jersey.
Much of AIR’s research is in education, so the purchase of IMPAQ will bolster the nonprofit’s presence in other areas, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to join AIR,” IMPAQ CEO Avi Benus said in a statement. “By bringing our two organizations together, we will have an even greater impact on the way policies and programs can improve people’s lives — from birth, through early childhood, into lifelong learning, health and well-being, employment and aging.”
The purchase is expected to be finalized later this month.