Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in newborns death

A ColombiaColumbia woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 death of her newborn, according to a news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County.

Moira Akers, 41, was sentenced Friday by Howard County Circuit Court Judge Timothy J. McCrone. She was convicted in April of second degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of her newborn, according to the release.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Howard County Police responded to Howard County General Hospital where Akers was taken after giving birth. She did not disclose the birth until confronted by medical personnel at the hospital, police said.

Investigators went to her home and found a newborn dead in a closet with the door shut. He was wrapped in towels in a Ziplock bag under a blanket, according to the release.

An autopsy showed the child was a healthy, full-term baby and alive at birth. The cause of death was asphyxiation and exposure, police said. Akers’ attorney, Debra Saltz, couldn’t immediately be reached for comments.