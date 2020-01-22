“I’ve already had a buddy offer me his remaining kidney if he can be my +1, so you can say people are really juiced up about it!" a representative for I.M.P. the regional production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion and several venues in Washington D.C., wrote. "The last time DMB played Merriweather was in 2004 and Dave came through with Tim in 2017. But to have the whole band back to the renovated Merriweather is really a thrill. ”