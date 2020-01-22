Call them a jam band, a roots rock ensemble or anything else—it doesn’t matter. To legions of fans across the world, they’re simply Dave Matthews Band (or, even more simply, Dave), and they’re coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion on July 18.
The storied amphitheater in downtown Columbia, Howard County announced the tour stop in tandem with the band’s own announcement of new tour dates on Wednesday.
Although the band frequently stops in the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area on their prolific tour schedules, it rarely performs in Maryland and instead typically plays venues like Jiffy Lube Live in Northern Virginia. That amphitheater is owned by Live Nation, which presents the Merriweather Post Pavilion show. The band previously played Baltimore in 2012 at 1st Mariner Arena (now Royal Farms Arena) in the downtown area.
“DMB’s only prior Baltimore stop was nearly two decades ago at Hammerjack’s before its close in 1997,” Colin Campbell of The Baltimore Sun wrote in 2012. “The band has played Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia twice since, in 1994 and 2004. But after rising to widespread critical acclaim, the group has opted for higher-capacity venues in nearby Virginia and Washington D.C."
The band’s eponymous frontman played Merriweather Post Pavilion back in 2017 with Dave and Tim, his side project with fellow guitarist/singer Tim Reynolds.
Dave Matthews Band is just the latest high-profile artist booked to perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion this summer. The July 18 show is bookended by ones featuring ’90s rock giants Alanis Morissette, Garbage and Liz Phair on July 2; and alt-pop superstar Halsey on July 19.
“I’ve already had a buddy offer me his remaining kidney if he can be my +1, so you can say people are really juiced up about it!" a representative for I.M.P. the regional production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion and several venues in Washington D.C., wrote. "The last time DMB played Merriweather was in 2004 and Dave came through with Tim in 2017. But to have the whole band back to the renovated Merriweather is really a thrill. ”
The band’s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.
Tickets cost between $49.50 and $115 and go on sale February 21 at 10 a.m. via merriweathermusic.com.