Nine Columbia restaurants to savor

Matt Roth, Patuxent Publishing
Victoria Gastro Pub is the very model of the suburban gastro pub. Guided by owner Randy Marriner, VGP is devoted to using fresh produce, stocking craft beers and promoting great wines. The menu is casually ambitious, hearty and satisfying fare.
Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun
In December 2010, Mary and Joe Barbera relocated
AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar
, their forward-looking, season-following and enduringly popular Italian restaurant, from its original strip-center home to a free-standing building, just across the way in a sprawling Columbia office park. The original location had the intimate feel of a family-run bistro, but it always lacked a few things that the Barberas wanted, principally enough kitchen space to sustain a lunchtime operation and a bar area where people could gather before their meal, or just because they wanted a nice space to meet friends for a glass of wine and a bite to eat.
Dining in Columbia has come along way. Family dining still dominates but it's gotten more sophisticated. The cuisines of South and Central Asia are very well represented. -- Richard Gorelick, The Baltimore Sun