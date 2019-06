Nine Columbia restaurants to savor

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

In December 2010, Mary and Joe Barbera relocated AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar , their forward-looking, season-following and enduringly popular Italian restaurant, from its original strip-center home to a free-standing building, just across the way in a sprawling Columbia office park. The original location had the intimate feel of a family-run bistro, but it always lacked a few things that the Barberas wanted, principally enough kitchen space to sustain a lunchtime operation and a bar area where people could gather before their meal, or just because they wanted a nice space to meet friends for a glass of wine and a bite to eat.