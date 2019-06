Randi Lynn Beach

Michael Chabon, who won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Klay," grew up in Columbia, where he would live much of the year with his mother. Columbia, he once told NPR, "was a planned community that was built in the 1960s and was intended to be a place where people of different races could live together, could find affordable housing and young families could grow up together. And when I grew up there, it did a pretty good job of hewing to those ideals."