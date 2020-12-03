Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia gamely staging ‘Home for the Holidays’

Following government restrictions, the theater was limited to how many people it could have onstage and in the audience. As its scheduled production of “Elf” required a large cast and ensemble numbers, the production was delayed until July 2021 for a Christmas in July run. Instead, Toby’s decided to open with the original production “Home for the Holidays.” It features a cast of eight performing holiday favorites including “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” with guest appearances by Frosty the Snowman and Santa and his elves during two 40-minute acts.