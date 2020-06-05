Youth-led group behind Columbia’s Black Lives Matter protest discusses what it takes to organize in 2020

“[Watching what was happening in response to Floyd’s death] took a toll. I could see with other black peers at my university, and around here it took a huge emotional toll on us,” said 19-year-old Rahel Petros, one of the organizers who attends Duke University. “It felt like we were so stuck in our own environments, we had no one to turn to. I was tired of being sad, I was tired of being exhausted, I was tired of being so helpless.”