Howard County phases in youngest students as part of its hybrid reopening plan

Two weeks ago, the 77-school system brought back 4,000 students for its five-day-a-week program. The students in “Group E” — the term the district uses for the students who returned March 1 — are those who most need in-person learning, such as students with individualized educational plans and those who were invited to the in-person small group programs in the fall. Those students were the first to receive districtwide in-person instruction since March 13, 2020.