Woodbine homeowner won’t face charges for fatally shooting intruder, Howard County state’s attorney says

Police say footage from a doorbell camera at the Dorseys’ house, which they declined to release, records Espinoza saying, “I’m going to f--- you up,” and “You want a piece of this s---,” while jostling the door handle in an attempt to get into the house. Dorsey is heard shouting, “He pushed the door open, he pushed the door open,” police say. After the door released, Dorsey fired one shot at Espinoza, killing him, according to police.