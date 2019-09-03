Woodbine homeowner won’t face charges for fatally shooting intruder, Howard County state’s attorney says

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday declined to prosecute a homeowner who shot and killed a man seeking to gain entry to his Woodbine home in July.
Police say homeowner Charles Dorsey shot and killed Gerarado “Gary” Espinoza around 1 a.m. on a Sunday in late July.
Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson at a press conference expressed “deep sorrow” to Espinoza’s family. A toxicology report found Espinoza had alcohol in his body, according to Gibson.
Paul Mack, an attorney for Dorsey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a July statement, Mack said the shooting “was a defense of last resort after repeated warnings for the unknown intruder to leave.”
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. July 21 after Espinoza of Chantilly, Virginia, knocked on Dorsey’s front door which is located on Carriage Mill Road in Woodbine.
Friends of Espinoza, who were with him hours before his killing and are neighbors of Dorsey, previously said they believe he mistook Dorsey’s home for theirs. They also believe Espinoza thought his being locked out of the house was a prank.
Police say footage from a doorbell camera at the Dorseys’ house, which they declined to release, records Espinoza saying, “I’m going to f--- you up,” and “You want a piece of this s---,” while jostling the door handle in an attempt to get into the house. Dorsey is heard shouting, “He pushed the door open, he pushed the door open,” police say. After the door released, Dorsey fired one shot at Espinoza, killing him, according to police.
Howard County prosecutors had probed filing charges against Dorsey since late July. Legal experts say Maryland law allows for lethal force to be used in defense of oneself under “reasonable circumstance.”
In 2009, a 21-year-old Johns Hopkins student used a 3- to 5-foot-long samurai sword to fend off an intruder in his backyard. Baltimore City prosecutors declined to prosecute the student who “reasonably believed he was in danger of imminent death or serious bodily injury” and was justified in striking the intruder.
This story will be updated.