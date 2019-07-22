Howard police: Doorbell video sheds new light on fatal Woodbine home invasion

Howard County police on Monday released new details in the case of a Virginia man who was shot and killed by the resident of a Woodbine house he was trying to enter Sunday night.
Charles Dorsey, 56, of the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road, fatally shot Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, 46, of Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday night when Espinoza was trying to get into Dorsey’s home. Police said Espinoza may have been trying to find a different residence.
Police released details Monday from doorbell video captured at Dorsey’s home, though they said the video “cannot be publicly released at this time.”
According to police, the video shows Espinoza banging on the front door around 1 a.m. Sunday, shouting threats and profanity, including, “I’m going to f--- you up.”
The video shows Espinoza jostling the door handle while Dorsey yells for him to leave and Dorsey’s wife is heard calling 911, police said. The video shows the door “releases” and then Dorsey shoots Espinoza, police said. In the video, Dorsey is heard shouting, “He pushed the door open, he pushed the door open.”
Police said Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house and may have been drinking before the incident; they are investigating the possibility that Espinoza may have mistakenly gone to the wrong house.
No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said Monday morning.
