Sherry McGriff, La Plata, dances and sings from her seat to Motown songs by The Moonlighters at the Chrysalis Stage. McGriff says about her visit, "This is my first time, but it i'll not be my last time."

Wine in the Woods 2022 | PHOTOS

Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inez Howard, Dover, De, dances to Motown songs by The Moonlighters at the Chrysalis Stage. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

The Moonlighters perform Motown on the Chrysalis Stage at Wine in the Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

From left, Yale Fillyau, Owings Mills, and Rick James, Lanham, samples wine from Linganore Winecellars during Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Rick James, Lanham, samples wine from Linganore Winecellars during Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Shay Washington, Oxon Hill, dances to Motown songs by The Moonlighters at the Chrysalis Stage. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Mary Beth Gormley, Crofton, smells wine as she takes part in a seminar at Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. Out of the 28 years of the event Gormley says she has missed two. She says she enjoys coming to the panels because “I get to meet new wines.” (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Sharmaine Moore, Silver Springs, cools off with a borrowed water misting fan at Wine in the Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

White wine is poured into a Wine in the Woods 2022 glass. The Symphony Woods event returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Damon Callis, co-owner of The Urban Winery, speaks about chardonnay at a seminar at Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Sherry Smalls, Elkridge, assesses a mead at Orchid Cellar Meadery & Winery during Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

From left, Estee Pender, Odenton, and Andre Harrison, Owings Mills, hold cups of beer from Heavy Seas Beer at Wine in the Woods. The in Symphony Woods event returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time beer can be purchased from five Maryland breweries. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Umbrellas provide shade as Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Joe Baird, associate media manager for Heavy Seas Beer, pours a Loose Cannon at Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

From left, Triton McEwan, Lanham, and Jeff Johnson, Upper Marlboro, raise their glasses as Wine in the Woods at Symphony Woods returns for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

These are Wine in the Woods 2022 glasses. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

