Let’s talk about that goat seen wandering Columbia

Apparently, there’s a goat on the loose. In Columbia. And it’s still wandering.
WJZ, the local CBS station, first published an image of the black-spotted creature Tuesday evening. Howard County Animal Control has been searching for the goat, but it has not been located yet, according to police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn. An owner hasn’t reported a missing goat.
Llewellyn said people should call animal control if they spot the furry mammal.
A resident shared a video of the goat roaming near a tree.
WBAL reported Wednesday the goat was near Howard Community College.
“Maybe wants to sign up for our KIDS on Campus summer camp program?” the college tweeted.
And Howard lawmakers are apparently full of jokes.
No, but seriously, if you see the goat, call animal control at 410-313-2780 during business hours or 410-313-2929 after hours. The goat needs to go home.