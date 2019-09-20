Three people injured in two-vehicle collision in West Friendship, Howard County police say

Three people were seriously injured Friday when two vehicles collided in West Friendship, according to Howard County police.
A Nissan Sentra was driving south on Route 32 near the Burntwoods Road around 6:12 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F250 traveling north.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Nissan were taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, officials said. No other individuals were involved in the crash.
Police were unsure why the Nissan crossed the center line.
Route 32 will remain closed in both directions between Rosemary Land and Burntwoods Road as police investigate, officials said.