A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in West Elkridge in Howard County, police say.
Howard County police wrote on Twitter that the office is investigating “a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Montgomery Road and Washington Boulevard (Route 1).”
The department did not identify the victim nor the driver. They did not say whether the driver remained at the scene nor describe any of the details as to how the crash occurred.
The department wrote that it will provide an update into the investigation.
The Maryland State Highway Administration, which had tweeted at 6:55 p.m. that all lanes were closed, tweeted at 8:17 p.m. that they had all reopened.