Walsh files for reelection in District 1

Howard County Council District 1 member Liz Walsh announced this week that she will run for reelection to her council seat.
Walsh, a Democrat, said she would continue to focus on education and the environment, if reelected.
“How we treat where we live, how we conserve it, there have been improvements and there needs to be more,” Walsh said. “Kids and trees are the drivers.”
Unchecked development in both Ellicott City and Elkridge has “outpaced our schools’ capacity,” Walsh said. She has introduced bills proposing a waiting period for new construction, and though they have failed, she said she is pleased the council was able to increase the per-square-foot schools surcharge assessed for most new home construction.
In the last three years, she and fellow council members have also been successful in returning some funds to the Board of Education that were cut from the county executive’s proposed budget. She will continue to “restore what funding I can to schools’ annual budget requests.”
Walsh is “most proud” of an environmental bill she introduced to prohibit land disturbance and preserve open space in Ellicott City’s Patapsco Lower North Branch Watershed. The bill was passed in 2019.
“It had everything in it I ran for office to do,” Walsh said.
Affordable housing, better public transportation and pandemic recovery will be her focus in a new term, she said, adding that she would “fight every instance” of “developer handouts” or “county land gifts.”
“Plainly, pandemic recovery is only just beginning,” Walsh said. “We’ll keep watching and listening carefully for what our schools—and kids, particularly—need first and most.”
An Ellicott City resident, Walsh, 50, was first elected to the council in 2018. A former general contractor, Walsh is now a construction lawyer.
Walsh’s seat is contested by Sean McCurdy, a Republican, and Neveen Kurtom, a Democratic. District 1 represents Ellicott City, Elkridge, Hanover and Dorsey’s Search.
Walsh is the fourth incumbent County Council member to announce a reelection campaign. David Yungmann, a Republican representing District 5, filed in December; Christina Rigby, a Democrat representing District 3, filed in July; and Deb Jung, a Democrat representing District 4, filed in June.
Opel Jones, a Democrat representing District 2 and current council president, has not yet announced his intentions.