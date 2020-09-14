Man charged with attempted murder in assault of elderly woman in Columbia

Police were called to the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way at around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report that an 80-year-old woman had been injured, according to a news release. Investigators determined the woman was on a morning walk when Waller came up behind her, stabbed her in the neck and fled, the department wrote. Police said Waller did not say anything to the woman or take anything from her.