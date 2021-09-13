Magic Yarn Project in Columbia | PHOTOS

From left, Lana Ford, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, Evie, 7, Sawyer, 4, their father Chris Fuchs and Brittney Harrison with her 2-month-old daughter Quinn show off the yarn donated by HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Fuchs, at So Original Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Evie's father, Chris Fuchs, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia. (Dylan Slagle / Baltimore Sun Media Group)