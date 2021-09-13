xml:space="preserve">
Magic Yarn Project in Columbia | PHOTOS

Brittany Harrison, holding her 2-month-old daughter Quinn, creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, she and HoCo Pirate Adventures, a local dad who hosts treasure hunts, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia.
(Dylan Slagle / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Sep 13, 2021
Lana Ford, right, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, helps Evie Fuchs, 7, try on one of the yarn wigs made by Brittney Harrison displayed in her shop Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Evie's father, Chris Fuchs, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia.
Lana Ford, right, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, helps Evie Fuchs, 7, try on one of the yarn wigs made by Brittney Harrison displayed in her shop Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Evie's father, Chris Fuchs, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia. (Dylan Slagle/Baltimore Sun Media)
Lana Ford, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, carries some of the yarn wigs made by Brittney Harrison that are displayed in her shop Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia.
Lana Ford, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, carries some of the yarn wigs made by Brittney Harrison that are displayed in her shop Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia. (Dylan Slagle / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
From left, Lana Ford, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, Evie, 7, Sawyer, 4, their father Chris Fuchs and Brittney Harrison with her 2-month-old daughter Quinn show off the yarn donated by HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Fuchs, at So Original Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Evie's father, Chris Fuchs, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia.
From left, Lana Ford, owner of So Original Yarn Studio in Columbia, Evie, 7, Sawyer, 4, their father Chris Fuchs and Brittney Harrison with her 2-month-old daughter Quinn show off the yarn donated by HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Fuchs, at So Original Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Brittany Harrison creates princess and pirate wigs and hats for children with cancer for the nonprofit Magic Yarn. For the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Harrison and HoCo Pirate Adventures, founded by Evie's father, Chris Fuchs, are hosting a Y-arrr-n Drive at So Original, a yarn shop in Columbia. (Dylan Slagle / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
