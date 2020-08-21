Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Laurel vehicle assault, Howard police say

Howard County police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man who they say drove a vehicle into a woman in a Laurel parking lot earlier this week.
Steven Dontrell Smith, of no fixed address, was arrested Friday in Washington, D.C., and charged with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, police said. The woman, a 27-year-old acquaintance of Smith’s, was located separately, evaluated at a hospital Friday and treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard just before noon Wednesday after they received a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in a white 2018 to 2020 Audi Q3 or Q5, with a paper Maryland temporary tag.
Smith and the woman initially had a physical altercation inside the vehicle, which led to the woman getting out of the car, police said. Surveillance videos show Smith leaving in the vehicle briefly before returning and driving directly at the woman, striking her and another vehicle. Smith then exited the vehicle and dragged the woman into the car before fleeing, the videos show.
Howard police shared the two surveillance videos of the assault on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, woman or the vehicle. On Thursday, police received a tip that led them to the vehicle in a neighboring jurisdiction and, through investigation, detectives were able to identify Smith as the suspect.
The vehicle, an Audi Q5, was determined to have been stolen in another state in July, police said. Additional charges against Smith are pending.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Ana Faguy contributed to this article.