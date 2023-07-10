Columbia’s Lakefront Live series to feature River Hill grad, saxophonist Vanessa Collier

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Vanessa Collier did the unthinkable: she took a break from music. The professional blues, funk and soul artist decided to put down her saxophone and work at an all-organic Pennsylvania farm for 18 months.

“One of the biggest things that I took out of both farming and of the pandemic in general was just finding time to recenter,” said Collier, 32, who played more than 150 shows on the road in 2019. “Our bodies hold so much tension that you don’t even realize. Sometimes you need a little bit of help letting go of it.”

Since her return to live shows, the River Hill High School graduate has made it her goal to help others let go of whatever stresses and pain they may encounter in their lives.

“I try and just be uplifting and be an energy source,” said Collier, who now lives in Columbia, South Carolina. “I have so many people that come up to me that have lost loved ones. … They need something to heal, and music tends to be that, if it’s the right kind of music.”

Howard County residents will soon get a chance to experience Collier’s hopeful lyrics and soulful melodies firsthand. She is one of the headliners for this summer’s Columbia Association Lakefront Live series and will perform in downtown Columbia on July 27.

“We like to celebrate our own and she’s really killing it right now in her career,” said Dave Simmons, the programming director for the Columbia Festival of the Arts, which is producing the headliner events. “She has such a dynamic stage presence.”

Lakefront Live runs through September and features 60 nights of free concerts, movies and dancing events open to the community. Since rebranding the series last year, the Columbia Association has made an effort to feature diverse local and national headliners, from Collier to the Mexico-based indie rock group Ramona, who will perform in August.

“There’s nothing like playing a hometown show,” said Collier, who also performed last year on the lake. “There’s excitement in the air and you can feel it from the audience and it’s just this beautiful exchange of energy all night long.”

Vanessa Collier, an award-winning blues, funk and soul saxophonist and River Hill High School graduate, plays at Rams Head On Stage, in Annapolis, Friday, May 5, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Growing up Collier took piano lessons and sang around the house, but didn’t pick up a saxophone until the age of 9 when she saw a character play the instrument on the 1990s sitcom “Two of a Kind.” She described it as a “whiplash moment” and begged her mom to rent her one.

Collier’s jazz band director at Clarksville Middle quickly recognized her talent and introduced her to Chris Vadala, a legendary jazz saxophonist and University of Maryland teacher who had played with some of the biggest names in the business, from Stevie Wonder to Aretha Franklin.

While Vadala typically only mentored high school and college students, he took Collier on after hearing her audition as a seventh grader. She studied with him for almost seven years, an experience she says opened her eyes to different music styles and inspirations.

At River Hill, Collier embraced every music opportunity she could find, from wind ensemble to marching band.

“Even though her focus was on the saxophone, she was always interested in all of the aspects of music,” said Joe Fischer, the current band director at Mount Hebron High School, who directed Collier when she was at River Hill. “All of these things that she has done over the years have now really set her up to be successful in her current role.”

Collier credits the strength of the Howard public school system’s music program for inspiring her and many of her classmates to pursue careers in music.

“It was partially my interest for music and the quality of the music programs in the public schools in the county that led my parents to keep me in public school,” said David Young, 32, one of Collier’s classmates who is now a bassoonist with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C. “Vanessa and I were probably the kings of spending the most time in the practice rooms.”

While at River Hill, Collier also learned digital compositional techniques through a music technology program that’s now offered at every county high school. She says the classes led her to double major in music technology and jazz saxophone while attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Another eye-opening experience came during her senior year of college when she hit the road as a sideman with blues artist Joe Louis Walker.

“He’s a blues man, but he also comes from a gospel background and funk and rock and all of that is woven into his shows,” Collier said. “I felt like I had really found my place with him because I don’t come from anyone’s singular genre. I love them all.”

Since making her first record in 2014, Collier’s musical career has taken off. Among her many accolades are a 2019 and 2020 Blues Music Award for Instrumentalist of the Year-Horn.

Even as he watches his former pupil play in concerts around the world, from Belgium to Brazil, Fischer still remembers the days when Collier would ask to borrow his portable sound system for her early gigs. He says he hopes she’ll serve as an inspiration not just to Howard music students but to female jazz musicians in a field traditionally dominated by men.

“She’s really trailblazing some areas not only as a female performer but as a female jazz performer, a female instrumental performer,” Fischer said. “As this continues I think her success will be viewed in a much bigger light with the path that she’s paving for people like her.”