Howard superintendent: School staff COVID-19 vaccinations not a ‘prerequisite’ for return of in-person learning

Martirano said this is a “crucial” step for the vaccination effort, as the nurses and health assistants will be the ones helping to inoculate school system staff and others in the community in the coming weeks. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said those in the school system’s second tier could begin receiving the vaccine next week. The largest group, which includes paraeducators and teachers, is tier three. Once the county has enough doses, staff in tiers two, three and four will receive emails to sign up for vaccination.