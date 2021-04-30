xml:space="preserve">
Howard County mass COVID vaccination clinic | PHOTOS

Patients with scheduled appointments come and go from the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

By
Apr 30, 2021
Outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at The Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
A police officer directs traffic in and out of a parking garage at the Mall in Columbia, for the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Casey McKissick of Hanover, right, checks scheduled appointment times of people as they arrive, then directing them to the entrance of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Casey McKissick of Hanover, left, checks scheduled appointment times of people, then directing them to the entrance of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Patients with scheduled appointments come and go from the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media in a parking garage of the Mall in Columbia, outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People with scheduled appointments make their way to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Howard County Health Office, Dr. Maura Rossman, speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Howard County Health Office, Dr. Maura Rossman, speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
People with scheduled appointments make their way to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
