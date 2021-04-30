(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Maryland Howard County mass COVID vaccination clinic | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Apr 30, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at The Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic A police officer directs traffic in and out of a parking garage at the Mall in Columbia, for the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Casey McKissick of Hanover, right, checks scheduled appointment times of people as they arrive, then directing them to the entrance of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Casey McKissick of Hanover, left, checks scheduled appointment times of people, then directing them to the entrance of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Patients with scheduled appointments come and go from the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Howard County executive Dr. Calvin Ball speaks to the media in a parking garage of the Mall in Columbia, outside the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic People with scheduled appointments make their way to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic Howard County Health Office, Dr. Maura Rossman, speaks to the media at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Mass Vaccination Clinic People with scheduled appointments make their way to the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former site of Lord & Taylor at the Mall in Columbia on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement