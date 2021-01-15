Howard County to move on to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccination plan on Jan. 25

The Howard County Health Department said it plans to enter Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 25, a week after the state plans to do so.
This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday his plan to accelerate the vaccine effort in Maryland to include elderly residents beginning Monday.
On Jan. 25, Howard will begin providing the vaccine to residents who are age 75 or older. According to the county, there are 18,000 adults over the age of 75 in Howard. Phase 1B also includes teachers, child care professionals and congregate living facilities.
“Howard County has been one of the fastest in the state to get vaccines into the arms of those in Phase 1A,” County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement. “We’re quickly ramping up our infrastructure and are ready to receive more vaccine from the state as it becomes available.”
As of Thursday, the county health department has completed 5,500 vaccinations of the total 7,600 doses received. With limited vaccine supply, the department has said it is limited to about 3,000 vaccinations each week. All doses currently received by the health department are scheduled to be distributed to those in Phase 1A by early next week.
The health department said there are up to 15,000 people included in Phase 1A in the county.
Individuals who have already received the vaccine so far are part of the Phase 1A group which includes front-line health care workers, licensed health care providers, first responders, nursing home residents and staff, and correctional health care staff and officers.
COVID-19 numbers have dipped slightly after reaching an all-time high of 49.08 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday. As of Friday, the seven-day average is 45.66 cases per 100,000. According to the Maryland Department of Health, 49.2% of Howard County’s population has been tested so far.
Ball said the county is working to get those age 75 or older to complete an online questionnaire providing contact information for Phase 1B to begin efficiently. Every eligible person who completes the survey will be added to a list and receive a separate email with appointment and registration information in the following 10 days.
After completing vaccinations in the above-75 population, the county said it will open vaccinations to Howard residents ages 65 to 74. There is a separate survey online for these individuals to be added to a contact list.
“This is a significant undertaking that has required working with our county partners to plan and execute expanded vaccination efforts,” Howard County Health Officer Maura Rossman said in a statement. “Providing this vaccine to our community is key to helping us all return to normal.”
The county said plans to expand to additional facilities around the county and increase vaccination capacity in the future are ongoing.