Howard County General Hospital offering free COVID vaccine and booster clinics in Columbia and Laurel

Howard County General Hospital will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to residents of Howard County ages 5 and older at clinics next week and into December.
Two clinics will be at the North American Division Seventh-day Adventist Church headquarters in Columbia and another will be held at the Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services.
Children ages 5 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and supplies of the pediatric vaccine are limited. Registration is required for all appointments.
Those 18 and older who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eligibility criteria can receive a booster shot. Those eligible must present their COVID-19 vaccination card at the appointment.
CDC eligibility criteria includes: people ages 65 or older, those living in long-term care settings, those with underlying medical conditions or those working or living in high-risk settings. The CDC also recommends a booster shot for people who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago and are 18 or older.
It is safe for people to receive a different brand for the booster or additional dose than the brand initially received, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Howard continues to have the highest vaccination rates in the state with almost 80% of the county’s total population having received at least one dose and 73% being fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
During a telephone town hall with other local officials Wednesday night, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said 96% of county residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine and approximately 6,572 5- to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose.
The vaccination clinics will be held at:
- Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at North American Division Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9705 Patuxent Woods Drive, Columbia
- Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, 311 Laurel Ave., Laurel
- Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at North American Division Seventh-day Adventist Church
Spanish interpreters will be available at the Columbia clinics.
To register, go to HCGH.org/vaccine. For more information or support with registration, email HCGH-J2BH@jhmi.edu or call 410-740-7601.