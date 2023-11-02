Troy Park is no longer under consideration for Howard County’s future 14th high school location

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Troy Park is no longer in consideration as the location for Howard County’s 14th high school due to “significant additional conversion requirements,” according to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

“Our Elkridge community cannot wait any longer for a high school,” Ball said during his 2023 State of the County address on Oct. 24 at Howard Community College.

The county is “too early in the process” to name potential alternative sites for the high school, but Ball said he will commit $15 million toward a potential site. Any site must comply with HCPSS Policy 6000, which outlines the process of obtaining property for school system use.

“The $15 million in dedicated funding is a certainty. We will utilize every source of funding, whether it be revenues, grants, or a combination of the two,” said Ball in an email.

The county named Troy Park as the preferred site for its 14th high school in October 2020. Last year, the county purchased the 20.73-acre Camp Ilchester property in Ellicott City for $6 million with the intent to “advance the High School 14 project.”

The camp was put up for sale in April 2021 by the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland and the county committed to purchasing it in April 2022 and preserving it as green space for the county’s Recreation and Parks department. The county’s fiscal 2025 budget proposal includes $850,000 for improvements to roadways, parking lots and exterior amenity design and renovations at the site.

According to Sameer Sidh, then-chief of staff to the county executive, in order to build high school 14 on land at Troy Park, which was purchased with State Program Open Space funding, an equivalent amount of land had to be purchased with county funding and preserved as open space.

“The purchase of Camp Ilchester will get the county significantly closer to meeting the county-funded acreage requirement, and potentially fully satisfy the requirement depending on the dimensions and lay out of the new high school,” Sidh said in June 2022.

Brian Bassett, director of communications for the Howard County Public School System, said in June 2022 that groundbreaking for a 14th high school “is at the end of our long-range (10 year) projections, but actual completion and occupancy of that building is outside 10 years.” In October, HCPSS removed the 14th high school from its long-term planning, according to the school system’s 2023 Feasibility Study.

“I hope that long-range plan changes and I hope that [HCPSS] would hear the concerns from the Elkridge community,” said District 2 Councilmember Opel Jones.

Jones, who represents the area where Troy Park is located, said he “absolutely” supports Ball’s commitment of $15 million for finding a potential school site, even if it all comes from taxes.

“The county needs it. The students need it. The community needs it,” Jones said.

Liz Walsh, District 1 Council member, also supports the county’s investment. Walsh said she understands “funding priorities” may delay the construction of the 14th high school, but committing to a site is the first step.

Ball said the public school system never received the transfer of Troy Park due to land conversion requirements.

Those conversions would have to be approved by the National Park Service and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“There would be significant expense and delay of acquiring and developing replacement parkland in Elkridge with no guarantee of NPS and MDNR approval of conversion applications,” Ball said in an email.

Ball said the county would have to cease school construction and other proposed improvements to the park pending approval, creating an “unacceptable” delay.

HCPSS said its staff was involved in the process to remove Troy Park from consideration, but Ball ultimately made the decision. HCPSS will continue to work with the county to identify alternative sites.

The school system opened its 13th high school, Guilford Park, in August, its first new high school since 2005.

Ball said a new high school in Elkridge will help the county stay “ahead of the curve” in addressing overcrowding.