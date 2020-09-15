Prince George’s County man charged with nine commercial burglaries in Columbia

Howard County police have charged a Prince George’s County man with committing nine commercial burglaries targeting medical office suites in Columbia, including breaking into the same building three times, the department announced Tuesday.
Michael James Trefry, 58, of Temple Hills, is charged with 41 counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property in the nine cases, which took place from May to July, police said.
Police believe Trefry broke into the Century Plaza office building in the 10600 block of Little Patuxent Parkway three times on June 6, July 11 and July 24, according to a news release. Once inside, he entered several medical office suites by prying open the doors, police said.
He entered Dental One Associates of Columbia on all three occasions and stole a safe containing cash once, the release states. He entered Elite Chiropractic & Sport twice and stole cash on one occasion, according to police, and also entered Shady Grove Fertility and Elegant Dental Care and stole cash from each. He attempted to enter Integrative Family Medicine but was unsuccessful, according to the release.
Police also charged Trefry in a May 25 burglary of an office building in the 10700 block of Charter Drive in Columbia. Police said he broke into the building and attempted to enter several medical office suites by prying open the doors but was unsuccessful.
Trefry is currently being held in a neighboring jurisdiction and, if he is scheduled for release, he will be immediately taken into custody on the Howard County charges, Howard police said.