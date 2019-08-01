Howard County man sentenced in drug trafficking case

Vazquez was arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 21, when Howard County police found money and THC oil in “quantities indicative of distribution,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Officers searched his home and found nearly 7 pounds of suspected marijuana, a loaded shotgun and assault rifle, 75 grams of suspected THC wax, more than 100 vaping cartridges filled with suspected THC and thousands of dollars in cash, the office said.