Howard County man sentenced in drug trafficking case

A 21-year-old man from Ellicott City, who pleaded guilty in Howard County Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute THC and armed trafficking, was sentenced Thursday.
Alec Vazquez, of Old St. Johns Lane, was sentenced to 20 years, with all but five years suspended, without the possibility of parole, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said. Associate Judge Mary M. Kramer presided.
Vazquez was arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 21, when Howard County police found money and THC oil in “quantities indicative of distribution,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said. Officers searched his home and found nearly 7 pounds of suspected marijuana, a loaded shotgun and assault rifle, 75 grams of suspected THC wax, more than 100 vaping cartridges filled with suspected THC and thousands of dollars in cash, the office said.
Officers, along with members of the Carroll County Drug Task Force, later searched a second address, in Westminster. The search there yielded 57 pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, another loaded assault rifle, two shotguns and a “large amount of ammunition,” all evidence the State’s Attorney’s Office says would “indicate a large-scale drug distribution operation was in place.”
In a statement, Gibson said this case is “a perfect example” of working with police to “dismantle an operation that spanned across two counties” and holding a defendant accountable.