An investigation is ongoing into a tractor trailer rear-ending another on I-95 in Howard County Friday morning, Maryland State Police said.
At approximately 8:55 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Gorman Road in Savage, a tractor trailer rear ended another tractor trailer on the right shoulder, according to Ron Snyder, a state police spokesman.
Both drivers were transported to Howard County General Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, Snyder said.
Immediately after the crash, the two right lanes were closed. As of 10:50 a.m. only the right deceleration lane is closed.