Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia presents ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ through July

Watch as SpongeBob SquarePants faces total annihilation of his undersea world, Bikini Bottom, in the Tony award-winning “SpongeBob the Musical,” produced by Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia, playing through July 31.

Darren McDonnell as Squidward and the cast of "The SpongeBob Musical," sing "I'm Not a Loser" in Toby's Dinner Theatre's production running through July 31 in Columbia. (Jeri Tidwell)

Kyle Dalsimer stars as SpongeBob, joined by DeCarlo Raspberry as Patrick, Janine Sunday as Sandy, Darren McDonnell as Squidward, and Jeffrey Shankle as Mr. Krabs. Directed by Mark Minnick and choreographed by David Singleton, the musical includes original songs by Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and They Might Be Giants.

For more information and to order tickets, go to tobysdinnertheatre.com.