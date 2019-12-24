Two Washington, D.C., men have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property for allegedly stealing rims and tires in Howard County, police announced Tuesday.
Dominic Marcel Fowler, 35, and Donovan Keith Braxton, 34, were charged Tuesday after repeatedly stealing and attempting to steal rims and tires from auto dealerships, according to Howard County police.
The two men are charged with stealing approximately $24,000 worth of rims and tires since August, police said. Investigators said two suspects stole six sets of rims and tires from vehicles on the lot of Koons Chevrolet in Clarksville on Aug. 23. Then on Oct. 7, police said the suspects attempted to steal rims and tires from 14 vehicles on the lot of Apple Ford in Columbia; however, officers responded and the suspects fled the scene, police said.
Through investigation, Howard police were able to identify Fowler and Braxton as the suspects.
The Thurmont Police Department in Frederick County arrested Braxton on Dec. 8, and Howard County police arrested Fowler on Dec. 18. Both are being held without bond; Fowler is at the Howard County Detention Center and Braxton is at the Frederick County Detention Center.