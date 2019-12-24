The two men are charged with stealing approximately $24,000 worth of rims and tires since August, police said. Investigators said two suspects stole six sets of rims and tires from vehicles on the lot of Koons Chevrolet in Clarksville on Aug. 23. Then on Oct. 7, police said the suspects attempted to steal rims and tires from 14 vehicles on the lot of Apple Ford in Columbia; however, officers responded and the suspects fled the scene, police said.