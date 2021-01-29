Elkridge third grader publishes book to bring water to those in need

Julia Barnes, an Elkridge 9-year-old, published her first book, “Willa’s Adventures,” in December. Two months later, the third grader is working to use the book sales and additional donations to help bring clean and safe water to a community in Africa.
Her efforts were inspired after a Girl Scout meeting last year where Julia’s troop received the Wonders of Water badge.
As part of the meeting, troop leader Trista Plunkett read the book, “Nya’s Long Walk: A Step at a Time” by Linda Sue Park, to the girls. In Park’s book, a young South Sudanese girl makes two-hour treks to get water for her family.
“I had no idea how this journey that we took in Girl Scouts affected Julia and how she wanted to take it a little further. I think it was awesome,” said Plunkett, 46, of Ellicott City.
That meeting was Julia’s first exposure to the issue of water insecurity.
“I could never forget the story,” Julia said.
During the meeting, Plunkett had the Girl Scouts carry two jugs of water up and down two hills to simulate Nya’s experience in the book.
“Even just a little way, carrying two jugs of water was really heavy and really hard,” Julia said. “I was the same age as the girl in the book. I was like, ‘Woah, that is insane.’ ”
After leaving that October meeting, Julia asked her dad, Tom Barnes, if she could do something to help.
“As adults, we know there’s a lot of problems in the world. It’s sad, it’s overwhelming,” Barnes said. “When Julia said we need to give money so they can build a well in Africa, I urged her to figure out how to do it.”
They came up with the idea to raise money so a company could build a well to provide a constant source of water to a community in Africa, and they found The Water Project, a charitable organization that provides clean, safe water to communities around the world.
Barnes said he found The Water Project after doing some research based on his daughter’s idea and what would best facilitate the work she wanted to do.
To help raise the money, Julia made a plan to self-publish a children’s book and proceeds from the sales would go toward building a well and providing clean water.
For two months, she wrote, edited and illustrated her book, “Willa’s Adventures,” the story of a 7-year-old who becomes a water princess and has adventures along the way.
Julia had already written some stories, so she combined old ideas with new ones for the project. She made a list of illustrations the book would need and downloaded the book, “How to Draw,” on her Kindle. Her mom, Amy, helped her color in the illustrations, too.
“I couldn’t have done it without my dad, my mom, my imagination, my laptop and my bubble necklace,” Julia said. “I’m planning to write more books, but we’ll see how ‘Willa’s Adventures’ goes.”
Tom Barnes used Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing to get the book out there.
“All things considered, it was fairly easy. It really wasn’t too tough,” he said.
So far, Julia has raised $5,617 of her $6,000 goal and has sold more than 100 books. She wants to collect enough money for 165 people to get water, she said.
“She saw someone that she could relate to, someone her age, and just helping them out and making the world a better place by building this well,” Plunkett said. “She took everything she learned in this journey and made it her own.”
Once Julia reaches her target, The Water Project will give her options on countries that have immediate needs within Africa to build the well in.
Latest Howard County
“It’s been really great to see her follow through on something and see it come to fruition,” Tom Barnes said. “She’s laid out a plan and put in the effort to make this project happen. As a parent it’s just incredible to see your kid accomplish a goal and have it be something that’s not for themselves, too, it’s for other people, to make their lives better.”