‘The value of performing arts opportunities’: Live theater returns to Howard County high school stages

That’s why Sharp decided to do a small-scale production of the murder mystery “Drop Dead” when county restrictions in the spring allowed events such as indoor sports games to have a small audience. While there were many challenges — the small cast had to keep socially distant, wear masks and have limited contact; microphones were stationed at the front of the stage instead of worn by the actors; and only basic stage lighting was used — they were able to offer three productions after only two weeks of rehearsals.