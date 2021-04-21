Howard County school system names top principal, teachers of 2021 | EDUCATION NOTEBOOK

Woolf, who teaches seventh-grade science, started at Oakland Mills Middle in 2014. She’s also involved in multiple extracurricular activities, such as musical theater, Girls on the Run, and the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Oakland Mills Middle and High schools. Along with being recognized as a 2021 teacher of the year by the school system, Woolf is also a candidate for the Maryland State Department of Education Teacher of the Year award for her “ability to engage, inspire and connect with students,” according to the release.