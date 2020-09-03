Howard school system doubles down on teacher training as classes get ready to go into virtual mode full time

“I was able to go from anywhere between 85% to 90% paperless before the pandemic,” said Parrish, who has been teaching in the county for 21 years, “so when it came to using Canvas [one of the school system’s online learning systems], I was pretty skilled at going virtual. The transition for me was a little easier for me than maybe some of my other colleagues who hadn’t used that level of digital integration. But it was still difficult, especially not being able to see my students more than once a week.”