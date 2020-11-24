Lawsuit surrounding Columbia’s Symphony of Lights event nearing end

The Circuit Court is expected to rule Wednesday on the monthslong case deciding whether the Symphony of Lights drive-thru event can proceed this holiday season.
In June, the Columbia Association and Inner Arbor Trust filed a lawsuit in Howard County Circuit Court in an attempt to halt this year’s annual event in Columbia.
The lights tour during the holiday season draws thousands of people to Columbia each December. The suit, which names the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, Inner Arbor Trust and It’s My Amphitheater Inc. as defendants, was originally filed June 12 and continued litigation until Nov. 18. Last Wednesday, the Court of Special Appeals ordered the Circuit Court to make a preliminary injunction decision by this Wednesday, the start date of the event.
Symphony of Lights is scheduled to start Wednesday and continue until Jan. 2. Tickets have been on sale and the lights are set up for the annual event, but if the emergency injunction is granted to the Columbia Association, the event will be halted.
The crux of the complaint involves Columbia Association-owned easements rights for the property surrounding Merriweather Post Pavilion, called Symphony Woods. The nonprofit Inner Arbor Trust programs community events on the property, while Merriweather Post Pavilion is owned by the county arts commission and is leased and operated by events company It’s My Amphitheater.
There are various easement agreements between the entities to provide parking and access rights to visitors. The lawsuit alleges the operation of the Symphony of Lights in 2019 violated those agreements and requests an injunction to prevent the event from occurring this year.
The CA alleges access to Symphony Woods was blocked by the arts commission and It’s My Amphitheater in 2019 when they put on the Symphony of Lights drive-thru parade.
The Symphony of Lights has taken place in some form in Columbia since 1993 and had a charitable component benefiting Howard County General Hospital for many years.
“In the past, CA’s involvement has only been extended to granting easements to allow for limited access onto specific parts of CA’s property. However, the property has been misused on multiple occasions,” said Dannika Rynes, a CA spokesperson said in a statement. “Consequently, the event has impeded CA and its guests from accessing Symphony Woods and its amenities for as many as six weeks during the holiday season. Leading up to the lawsuit, attempts to collaborate with the current operators and create a more sustainable event on Symphony Woods Park land were unsuccessful.”
CA said they expressed concerns in 2017 about the environmental impact of vehicles and the hospital said 2018 would be the last year of a drive-thru event.
However, the Symphony of Lights went on in 2019 as a vehicular event without the hospital’s involvement, according to court documents, operated under a permit granted by the Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning without the authorization of the CA.
The 2020 lawsuit was filed preemptively because CA believed Inner Arbor Trust to have a similar plan in place for 2020, according to court documents.
“Any attempt to use any CA open space or property for that purpose without proper licensing and permission will be seen as a direct infringement of CA’s property rights,” Rynes said in a statement.
Ian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, said that while legal questions like this one are important, the circumstances surrounding the effects of COVID-19 supersede that.
“There are complicated legal questions underlying all the organizational relationships in downtown Columbia,” Kennedy said. “There is a time and a place for those [legal] questions to be settled and the bigger reality that this has been a really challenging year for everyone, and this is an event that can take place safely amidst the pandemic.”