70-year-old man dies in Sunday crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

A 70-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 32 in Sykesville on Sunday afternoon, Howard County Police said.
At about 12:55 p.m., the driver of a Ford Edge turning left from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road struck Arthur Henry Landerman Jr.’s Honda CRV, which was headed south, police said in a news release.
Advertisement
Landerman Jr., 70, of Sykesville was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said. The Ford’s driver was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.
Authorities closed Route 32 for four hours Sunday. The collision remains under investigation.