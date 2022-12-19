70-year-old man dies in Sunday crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

Ellicott City, MD--Nov. 12, 2014--Howard County police cars are black. This one is a 2014 Dodge Charger. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

A 70-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 32 in Sykesville on Sunday afternoon, Howard County Police said.

At about 12:55 p.m., the driver of a Ford Edge turning left from northbound Route 32 toward West Friendship Road struck Arthur Henry Landerman Jr.’s Honda CRV, which was headed south, police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Landerman Jr., 70, of Sykesville was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said. The Ford’s driver was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Authorities closed Route 32 for four hours Sunday. The collision remains under investigation.