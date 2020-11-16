Howard County school system suspends in-person support programs amid worsening coronavirus numbers

Manor Woods Elementary School, one of the schools being used for in-person support, was listed on the Maryland Department of Health’s school coronavirus dashboard as having two positive cases as of Nov. 11. While not part of the Howard County Public School System, Glenelg Country School two weeks ago temporarily stopped hybrid learning and went back to a fully virtual model after reporting three positive cases. The number of cases at the Ellicott City-based private school, which is now back to its hybrid model, was up to eight cases on Nov. 11, according to the dashboard.