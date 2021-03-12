Howard County plans to double enrollment in summer school this year to combat ‘COVID loss’

During a normal summer, the district has a few thousand students in a couple different summer school programs. To increase that number to more than 12,000 students, Walker said a key factor is funding from the state’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund. That money will drastically decrease, or eliminate, the cost of some programs for families, like ones for academic intervention, special education and tutoring. However, other programs, like enrichment and academic programs, will continue to charge fees.