Howard County to require provide proof of COVID vaccination or weekly testing for high school athletes

Howard County public schools will be implementing some changes to the COVID-19 vaccine and weekly testing requirements that were announced at the start of the school year in an effort to maintain healthy and safe learning environments for staff, students and teachers, the system announced.
Among the biggest switches in policy is the county school system will require all student-athletes in public high schools to provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing in order to participate in school-sponsored winter athletics, according to the school system’s website. This requirement was not in place for those competing in sports since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
“We are confident that with the already high rates of vaccinated Howard County residents between the ages of 12 to 17, this effort will provide an additional layer of protection as athletics move indoors and participants are not masked,” school system spokesperson Brian Bassett said Monday.
The new sports requirement will begin at the start of the 2021-22 season’s winter athletics practices on Nov. 15.
Fully vaccinated student-athletes who wish to participate in winter athletics and do not wish to undergo weekly testing should provide vaccine verification no later than Nov. 11.
The school system said proof of vaccination can be a scan or photo of the vaccine card that was provided by the administering health organization or documentation received from ImmuNet, the state of Maryland’s immunization information system. These may be submitted online through HCPSS Connect, emailed to the school’s athletics and activities manager or dropped off to the athletics and activities manager in person.
Testing for all participating student-athletes who have not confirmed vaccine verification will begin Nov. 12.
All paid and volunteer coaches for winter athletics must also provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing, according to the school system.
Other changes announced last week by the school system include vaccine and screening requirements for extracurricular activities, full- and part-time staff, in-school service providers, school-sponsored events, school visitors, volunteers and classroom observers, according to a news release.
Extracurricular activities
Vaccine verification or testing will not be required for student participants or spectators for other voluntary extracurricular activities that occur beyond the school day such as clubs, concerts and plays. Spectators at winter athletic events also will not be required to show vaccination proof or a negative test.
Universal masking will be required and distancing, when appropriate, will be in place for indoor school activities.
School-sponsored events
Activities that occur before and after school and are approved by school administrators may occur with visitors without a vaccine or testing requirement.
The universal masking requirement will remain in place for all participants.
School visitors
Visitors are not permitted to attend events that occur indoors or outdoors during the school day such as activities associated with American Education Week, assemblies, field days and spelling bees, effective Oct. 11.
Visitors who are entering the school for a brief visit to pick up or drop off their child or for other reasons that do not involve interaction with students are not required to show proof of vaccination or testing; however, they are required to be masked regardless of their vaccination status.
Staff members, volunteers
As announced previously, all full- and part-time staff are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing.
The staff testing program will begin the week of Oct. 11 and will include 12 testing sites located at each high school.
Staff who have not confirmed their vaccination status will be expected to be tested at one of these locations or at any other public or private testing location and provide their results once per week.
Contracted staff who work for before- and after-school care and other service providers such as bus drivers will also be required to implement a vaccine or testing requirement for employees.
School system staff have worked with contracted employees on this mandate, who are proceeding with implementation for their employees, according to the release.
All volunteers who interact with students and parents or guardians who are conducting classroom observations in which they will be in a classroom with students will be required to show proof of full vaccination to be in a school. The school system is developing a vaccine verification process for volunteers and classroom observers, who will be required to complete the process at least five days before entering a school.