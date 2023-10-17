Visitors gather around the Elder Scrolls game display. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023.

Visitors gather around the Elder Scrolls game display. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Annual STEM festival kicks off at Howard Community College

See photos of the 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival at Howard Community College.

9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival

Visitors gather around the Elder Scrolls game display. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Zoe Leung, 7, of Ellicott City, adds weight to her barge-ship creation that she made as part of a scientific experiment at the Port of Baltimore display. The goal was to build a raft that could float a container ship style structure and hold x-amount of weight. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Rowan Pesin, 15, of Glenelg Country School Robotics, controls a robot. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Falon Clark, 15, left, and Nevan McMillian, 17, of the Atholton Robotics Department, work on the team robot at the festival. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Andrew Martin, 13, of Ellicott City, plays the The Elder Scrolls game on PC. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Andrew Martin, 13, of Ellicott City, left, gets some help from Kevin Gbolie, of Zenimax Online Studios, as he explains aspects of PC gaming and specifically The Elder Scrolls game. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Left to right, Rowan Pesin, 15, Corwin Turner, 15, and Glenelg Country School Upper School Science Teacher Krystal Rolon, stand by as Turner troubleshoots the the remoted-controlled robot that they brought to the festival, pictured left. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Outside of the building was the Howard County Library RV called the STEAMMACHINE. Inside it visitors browsed the tech-filled mobile exhibition. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Robert Kurc, 14, from Glenelg Country School Robotics, holds a controller operating a robot they programmed in Java. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Left to right, Anshu Muthoju, 16, Pooja Dahiwadkar, 18, Nithya Parepally, 17, Aditi Channashetti, 16, and Adhya Channashetti, 14, from the SpiderBits #17219 group. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Jeffrey Gao, 17, from Marriotts Ridge High School, sets out shirts at the festival entrance. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Books from Science Naturally. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Left to right, Jessica Feldmark, Phil Rogowski, Executive Director and Founder of MD STEM, and Senator Clarence Lam. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Internship opportunities from NASA. The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The 9th Annual Maryland STEM Festival was held at Howard Community College in the Science, Engineering and Technology Building on October 12, 2023. (Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

