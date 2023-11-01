St. Louis School in Clarksville celebrates 100th anniversary

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

St. Louis School has grown alongside the ever-developing Howard County for the past 100 years, at 12500 Clarksville Pike in Clarksville. The Catholic school, which has grown from a two-classroom schoolhouse to an institution responsible for educating hundreds of students, hosted a gala on Oct. 21 to celebrate its centennial.

“We’ve continued to grow for over 100 years,” Principal Deborah Thomas said. “It’s been steadfast and steady growth, and we are well poised to take our mission of being joyfully Catholic into the next century, with the next generation of students. We’re fully prepared to have them go out and reach their greatest potential in the world — as students and as Catholics.”

There are 560 students, prekindergarten through eighth grade, attending St. Louis School, up from 41 pupils 100 years ago. Thomas said the building has also grown from its humble origins to now feature 3D printers, cameras and projection devices, and a technology program in which every student is assigned a device.

The building that would become the framework for the current school building was constructed in 1961, according to the St. Louis School website, with a second wing added in 1963 to provide a gym, kitchen and more classroom and administrative spaces. The most recent addition, in 2014, gave the school building its current gym and administrative offices.

“The community is always investing back into the building,” Thomas said. “We have gone from paper, pencil and green chalkboards to having bright links and projection systems in every one of our classrooms. All of our teachers have laptops, the building is wireless, and all of our children have devices — so we’re continually reevaluating the infrastructure and making sure we’re able to support and expand to meet the technology needs as they grow and evolve.”

St. Louis School was twice named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education, and holds accreditation and STEM school certification from the global nonprofit Cognia, according to its website.

The school’s science, technology, engineering and math program owes its success in part to weaving STEM concepts into instruction across subjects, Thomas said.

Funding for a new STEM lab was made possible by a gala and silent auction, held on Oct. 21 to celebrate the anniversary. Thomas said the gala was a joyous celebration, attended by alumni, parents and former staff.

“The gala was such a wonderful representation of our 100 years here,” director of marketing and development Erin Rummel said.

Thomas said serving as St. Louis School’s principal has been the pinnacle of her career in Catholic education. The principal has been a student, parent, teacher and administrator at parochial institutions, serving most recently as a principal in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., for 17 years before moving to St. Louis School in 2020.

While the pandemic brought challenges and educational limitations to schools everywhere, Thomas said the spirit of togetherness and support that it brought out of the St. Louis School community is emblematic of the school.

“We are positioned to continue our mission of excellence in Catholic education wonderfully, beautifully,” Thomas said. “I’m fully confident that we will go on to the next 100 years.”