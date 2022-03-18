Howard County’s first squash facility set to open Monday in Columbia

Howard County’s first squash facility, Columbia Squash and Athletic Club, will open to the public on Monday. Located in a former trampoline park on Snowden River Parkway in Columbia, the cavernous building houses six squash courts, a fitness center, a badminton court, a massage room, a TV lounge, a yoga studio, locker rooms and a pro shop.

Mohamed Elsherif, director of squash, left, and Kaleem Khan, head squash coach at the Columbia Squash and Athletic Club, play a demonstration game. The facility, which opens Monday, has six squash courts, a gym, a badminton court, massage room, pro shop, and locker rooms, a TV lounge, and a yoga room. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We are very excited,” said owner Jay Naseem. “Many people approached me about opening in this area. The timing was perfect.”

Advertisement

Naseem operates squash clubs in McLean and Tysons, Virginia, and saw demand for his courts increase. With the June closing of Meadow Mill Athletic Club, a well-known squash facility with 14 courts in Baltimore, Naseem saw a need in the region. He started looking for a facility and signed the lease in Columbia facility in September, on the day he first visited it.

“We were to open in mid-January but were delayed because we were in the middle of COVID,” Naseem said. The pandemic, he said, has made it “very, very tough” to get supplies on time.

Advertisement

Naseem was still waiting for a replacement glass front for one squash court to arrive from Europe less than a week before opening.

Despite the finishing touches that still needed to be done, the excitement in the club was palpable last week. Naseem and staff members Mohamed Elsherif, squash director, and Kaleem Khan, head coach, couldn’t stop smiling as they gave a tour of the facility and a demonstration of the fast-paced, hard-hitting game of squash.

Invented in England, squash is a two-person racket-and-ball sport that takes place in a four-walled court. It is similar to the American game racquetball, but there are a few differences. Unlike racquetball, squash has marked boundaries and its rackets and balls are a little smaller.

There are different styles to playing squash, too, the men said. English players tend to “lob” the ball while the Egyptian and Pakistani-styles are more aggressive, Elsherif said.

Playing squash requires more “angles,” according to Khan.

“It is a very dynamic sport,” Khan said. “It is a complete workout. You can burn 500 calories in 30 minutes.”

Elsherif is originally from Egypt and has held numerous world squash titles. He plans to host junior clinics and tournaments at the club. Khan started playing squash as a young lad in Pakistan and has played and coached squash for more than 15 years in Poland.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. >

Both hope to grow the sport among youth in the region. High school teams are already planning to practice on the courts and there are plans to create a high school league.

Advertisement

One of the squash courts is interactive and has the ability to project images on its back wall to help players aim.

“It is good for juniors and kids like it,” Khan said. “I tell people to take out their anxieties on it. Go take the ball and hit it.”

Bleacher seats are available by the courts, but members or parents are encouraged to use the facility’s fitness area while they wait. Yoga classes will be available as will massage services. Naseem also plans to add turf flooring to provide a warm-up area for athletes.

“I play every day. It keeps me in shape,” Naseem said. “I’m crazy about this sport.”

The three are hoping others will be, too.